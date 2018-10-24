Congresswoman Maxine Waters speaks onstage during The Human Rights Campaign 2018 Los Angeles Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign (HRC))

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — A second package addressed to California Rep. Maxine Waters, similar to those sent earlier to homes of former President Obama and President Clinton, Waters and other prominent Democrats, has been found at a Los Angeles mail facility Wednesday, according to authorities.

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms field division and Los Angeles police were responding to the incident in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

The item was found by postal inspectors.

The Los Angeles Times reported authorities were evacuating the facility in South Los Angeles and officials plan to deploy a robot to examine the package.

Waters, who also had a suspicious package addressed to her Washington office that was intercepted at a Maryland mail facility, was among the leading Democrats targeted Wednesday with rudimentary explosive devices that were intercepted.

In July, police and a hazardous materials team responded Waters’ South Los Angeles to investigate a suspicious package labeled “anthrax.” The item was determined not be a danger.

Waters and other Democrats targeted Wednesday are among the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump and Water has called for his impeachment. She made national headlines in June when she said “if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them” after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant.

This is a breaking news item, updates to follow.