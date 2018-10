OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (CBS News) — A dog owner in Oklahoma City called out her own pup out on Facebook for scheming to get free McDonald’s hamburgers.

CBS News reports Betsy Reyes of Oklahoma City says her dog, Princess, sneaks out at night and sits outside McDonald’s, pretending to be a stray. Reyes shared photographic evidence of her sneaky dog sitting in the local McDonald’s parking lot at night.

“If you see my dog @ the McDonald’s on shields, quit feeding her fat ass bc she don’t know how to act & be leaving the house all the time to go walking to McDonald’s at night,” Reyes wrote. “She’s not even a stray dog.”

Reyes called Princess a gold digger who acts like a stray so people feel bad and feed her burgers.

The dog owner’s post went viral and Princess the hamburglar shot to internet fame.

Reyes decided to catch her dog in the act. She drove to McDonald’s on Monday night night and found Princess there, waiting to be fed. A woman was seen reaching out of her car window to throw Princess some food. Reyes posted video of Princess caught red handed — or red pawed, rather.

After catching Princess scamming a McDonald’s customer, Reyes pulled up in her car and her pup immediately recognized her. Princess started wagging her tail — either in happiness to see Reyes, or in embarrassment for getting caught.