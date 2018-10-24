SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Police in San Francisco say they are seeing progress since the department began working with new strategies to reduce the number of car break-ins happening in the city.

Earlier this year, rampant auto burglaries in the city led the SFPD to roll out a team of investigators for their Mission and Taraval stations as part of a pilot program to tackle the ongoing car break-in problem.

On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors reviewed the department’s data from January through September and found the car break-ins in both areas are going down.

ALSO READ: San Francisco Police Chief Pledges To Curb Epidemic Of Car Burglaries

“So from 2016 to 2017, when we started this conversation with the board, we were significantly up,” said SFPD Chief Bill Scott. “Through this work that’s been done, we’re not at a reduction. But we’ve reduced it to a six percent increase, which is significant.”

On Wednesday, police in the department’s Southern Station downtown announced that plain clothes officers recently arrested a prolific auto burglar.

On Sunday, October 20th, officers observed Matthew Lather burglarize an unoccupied parked vehicle that had packages inside. Police learned that the suspect already had two open burglary cases and currently out on bail at the time of the latest break in.

Arrest made on prolific auto burglar. Southern Station plain clothes officers arrested Matthew Lather on 10/20/18 when they witnessed Mr. Lather burglarize an unoccupied parked vehicle. Mr. Lather already had 2 open burglary cases and was currently out on bail. pic.twitter.com/EgLR9sxxYb — SFPD SouthernStation (@SFPDSouthern) October 24, 2018

Police are reminding drivers to always stay conscious about the surrounding neighborhood when parking their vehicles.

Officials warn that if you park in city garages, you are four times more likely to have your car broken into.