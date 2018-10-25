WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — One person died and five more were injured in a vehicle collision possibly involving alcohol Thursday evening in Walnut Creek, police said.

Dispatchers started receiving 911 calls at 6:32 p.m. about a rollover collision on the South Broadway extension.

Police said the collision involved four vehicles and injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening.

Officers were investigating and the road could be closed until possibly early Friday morning.

