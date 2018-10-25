  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Northern California’s Mount Shasta was included in the top five Thursday on a list of 18 U.S. volcanoes classified as having “very high threat” by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The federal scientists said the 18 have been listed because of what’s been happening inside them and how close they are to people.

It was the USGS’ first updating of volcano threats in the United States since 2005. The danger list is topped by Hawaii’s Kilauea, which has been erupting this year. The others in the top five are Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier in Washington, Alaska’s Redoubt Volcano and Mount Shasta.

The agency said a dozen volcanoes have jumped in threat level since 2005. Twenty others dropped in threat level.

Among those where the threat score is higher are Alaska’s Redoubt, Mount Okmok, Akutan Island and Mount Spurr. Threat scores also rose for Oregon’s Newberry Volcano and Wyoming’s Yellowstone.

There are 161 active U.S. volcanoes.

At an elevation of 14,179 feet, Mount Shasta is the second-highest peak in the Cascades and the fifth-highest in the state. Scientists say Shasta has erupted an average of every 600 years. The last significant eruption may have occurred about two centuries ago.

