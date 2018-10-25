SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Santa Clara County Superior Court jury found a San Jose man guilty Thursday morning of murdering his parents at their Evergreen home in 2016.

Hasib Bin Golamrabbi, 24, was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his parents on April 23, 2016.

The jury found Golamrabbi guilty of two counts of murder, two enhancements for using a firearm and two special circumstances of lying in wait.

His brother, Omar, was initially arrested but was later dismissed from the case for lack of evidence.

Golam Rabbi, 59, and Shamima Rabbi, 57, were found shot at their house in the 3000 block of Lucas Court. Golamrabbi was arrested a few days after the murder and has been held in Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail.

The relatives made numerous attempts to contact the sons, who said they were in Oakland where they attended a convention and spent the night at a hotel, Guire said.

On April 24, Hasib Golamrabbi apparently dropped off his younger brother about 2 miles away from their home and was seen by an officer walking along a street, according to Guire.

On April 27, Omar was taken into custody in San Jose and Hasib was arrested in Tracy.

In his statement to police, Omar Golamrabbi said his older brother carried out the alleged shootings inside their home. The teenage boy’s account differed from his brother. Hasib, who told detectives that a stranger assaulted him and forced him to shoot his father, but didn’t know how his mother died.

Golamrabbi, who represented himself in court, will be sentenced in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Nov. 16.

