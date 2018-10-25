LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspicious package was discovered at a building that houses one of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s state offices, CBS Los Angeles reported Thursday night.

SKY2 was over the scene on the corner of Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards. Los Angeles police cruisers were seen pulling up to the intersection around 6:30 p.m.

It is not yet clear if the package was addressed to the Democratic California senator.

Authorities have not released what the package contained.

The senator has several state offices in California, including the office in West Los Angeles that serves L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura.