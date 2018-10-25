Filed Under:Los Angeles, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Suspicious Package

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspicious package was discovered  at a building that houses one of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s state offices, CBS Los Angeles reported Thursday night.

SKY2 was over the scene on the corner of Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards. Los Angeles police cruisers were seen pulling up to the intersection around 6:30 p.m.

It is not yet clear if the package was addressed to the Democratic California senator.

Authorities have not released what the package contained.

The senator has several state offices in California, including the office in West Los Angeles that serves L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s