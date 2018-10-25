VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – Police in Vacaville are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in an unprovoked attack at a Wal-Mart store earlier this month.

The three males in their late teens to early 20s approached a male who went to Wal-Mart at 2050 Nut Tree Road on Oct. 11 to make a purchase but the store was closed, police said.

Without warning, the three males threw the victim to the ground, struck him in the head and face with their fists and kicked his body, police said. The victim was not robbed.

Two witnesses interrupted the attack and the male suspects fled in a vehicle believed to be an early 2000s model Saturn Ion.

Police said the victim is recovering from his injuries.

A video of the suspects and the vehicle is posted on the Vacaville Police Department’s Facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to call Vacaville police Detective Andrew Yetter at (707) 469-4836.

