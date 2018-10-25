  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Arson, Fire, Richard Castillo, San Jose, Suspicious Fire, West San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man turned himself in to police on Monday after allegedly starting a fire at his ex-partner’s home in San Jose.

A police investigation found Richard Castillo was responsible for the one-alarm fire at 1:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of Hamilton Park Drive.

He turned himself in to police at 2:30 p.m. that day, according to police, and was booked into the county jail with bail set at $150,000.

Richard Castillo is accused of intentionally setting fire to his ex-partner's home in San Jose on October 22, 2018. (San Jose Police Department)

Police confirmed he was upset with his ex-partner and started the fire at the individual’s home. No further information was available about his motive.

No one was injured in the fire but one resident was displaced and received support from the American Red Cross.

Firefighters on the scene of a suspicious fire in West San Jose on October 22, 2018. (CBS)

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

