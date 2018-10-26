SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he won’t enforce the nation’s toughest state-level net-neutrality law when it takes effect in January.

Becerra agreed Friday with lawyers challenging the law that the state should wait for the outcome of a separate lawsuit looking to overturn the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to throw out national net-neutrality standards.

The California law was celebrated nationally by advocates looking to preserve rules preventing internet companies from speeding or slowing certain content online. It mimicked federal rules adopted during the Obama administration and rolled back under Trump.

The Trump administration and internet companies sued, contending among things that the FCC specifically blocked states from adopting their own internet rules.

Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat who wrote the California legislation, says he supports Becerra’s reasoning.

