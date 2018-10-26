MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A 21-year-old Martinez man has been charged with child molestation and the production, distribution and sale of child pornography, Contra Costa County prosecutors said Friday.

Aaron Mikkelsen faces felony violations including producing child pornography, committing lewd acts with a child under 13 years old and selling and distributing child sexual abuse material online.

A law enforcement task force executed a search warrant on Oct. 23 related to Mikkelsen’s alleged sale of child pornography on social media.

During the search, investigators found evidence that Mikkelsen allegedly sexually abused a child 12 years old or younger.

Investigators also allegedly found child sexual abuse material on Mikkelsen’s cellphone and on more than one social media account.

Mikkelsen was scheduled to be arraigned this morning but the arraignment was continued to Nov. 1, Contra Costa County District Attorney spokesman Scott Alonso said.

Mikkelsen is being held on $500,000 bail. Anyone with tips regarding the case is asked to call the district attorney’s office at (925) 957-2200.

