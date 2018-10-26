RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brock McGinn scored in regulation and had the lone shootout goal in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Carolina outshot San Jose 23-6 from start of the second period to the midpoint of the third and finished with a 41-23 edge. It was the first time the Sharks had been outshot this season.

McGinn, Teuvo Teravainen and Dougie Hamilton scored for Carolina in the second period, and Teravainen assisted on Hamilton’s goal. Antti Suomela, Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks.

Petr Mrazek made 20 saves for Carolina, and Aaron Dell stopped 38 saves for San Jose.

In the shootout, Dell stopped Justin Williams, and Mrazek saved a shot from Logan Couture. After McGinn scored, Joe Pavelski hit the post for San Jose. Sebastian Aho had a chance to clinch it for Carolina, but his shot hit the post. The Sharks’ third shooter, Joonas Donskoi, was denied by Mrazek.

Carolina outshot San Jose 16-5 in the second period, rallying from deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 to tie it at three on Teravainen’s second goal of the season. Aho assisted, giving him points in the first 10 games of the season.

Carolina’s anemic penalty kill failed to stop San Jose on its first two chances, and the Sharks took a 3-1 lead at 5:47 of the second on Tomas Hertl’s fourth goal of the season. Carolina had a chance to clear the zone right before Couture found Hertl open to easily beat Mrazek.

McGinn’s first goal of the season cut the margin to 3-2 midway through the second after a San Jose turnover in front of goalie Dell.

Hamilton’s first goal as a Hurricane, 1:12 into the second, got Carolina going. His shot deflected off Brent Burns’ stick and floated over the glove of Dell.

San Jose scored twice in a span of 1:39 in the first period to put Carolina on its heels. Suomela scored his first NHL goal on a nifty, leaping move past Mrazek, and Meier scored on the power play to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.

NOTES: Carolina entered the game 28th in the league on the power play and 29th on the penalty kill. … Aho’s point streak is second in franchise history to start a season., behind only Ron Francis’ 11-game streak to begin the 84-85 season. … Micheal Ferland’s assist of Hamilton’s goal gives him a five-game point streak. … Hamilton has recorded a shot on goal in 175 consecutive games. … The teams each entered the game with 5-3-1 records, and both played their third OT game. … Burns picked up two assists in the first 8 1/2 minutes, giving him 10 on the season. … Meier’s goal gave him points in seven consecutive games. … San Jose’s Pete DeBoer coached his 750th NHL game. … The teams meet again Dec. 5 in San Jose.

