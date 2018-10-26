FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman who both were on probation for previous theft convictions have been arrested for possessing an

electronic device that was used to unlock vehicle doors and other charges, Fremont police said.

Daniel Sanchez and Brittany Tollner were arrested after detectives conducted a probation search at a residence in the 3800 of Artist Walk Common in Fremont’s Centerville area on Oct. 18 to follow up on a recent series of auto burglaries that had occurred in the city.

In several of those burglaries there wasn’t any forced entry into the victims’ vehicles, police said. The items that were stolen included small electronics, backpacks and personal identifying information.

Detectives were specifically looking to conduct a probation search on Sanchez, who was on probation multiple times for theft-related crimes.

When detectives knocked on the door and made announcements to enter the residence there was no answer and they found that the door was barricaded with large items, including a tire.

A short time later, detectives detained Tollner as she attempted to flee the residence through the back patio. When detectives finally were able to enter the residence they were able to find and detain Sanchez without incident.

Inside the residence, detectives found large amounts of stolen mail, personal identifying documents, a methamphetamine smoking pipe, fake currency, burglary tools and other items consistent with identity theft.

In addition, an electronic remote control device was found and detectives learned that it has the ability to detect a key fob’s unique code, copy the code and re-transmit it to another device.

Police said the device was believed to have been used in several of the auto burglary cases where there was no forced entry.

They said stolen mail and several of the documents were later confirmed to have been taken during the recent spree of auto burglaries that detectives were investigating.

Sanchez and Toller were both booked into jail for possession of personal identifying information for more than 10 people, possession of burglary tools, possession of fraudulent currency, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or delaying a police officer and probation violations.

Fremont police said crimes involving new technology are on the rise and they strongly encourage community members not to leave any items in their cars.