Tom Steyer took his Need to Impeach campaign to Largo, MD in March, 2018. Steyer, a billionaire Democrat, is calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump. (Jahi Chikwendiu via Getty Images)

(CBS SF/CNN) — New suspicious packages have reportedly been discovered addressed to California Sen. Kamala Harris and the Bay Area home of billionaire activist Tom Steyer, the latest high-profile critics of President Donald Trump targeted in a wave of suspected pipe bombs.

Law enforcement sources told KPIX 5 the package addressed to Steyer was intercepted by authorities in Burlingame.

Meanwhile, CNN reported a suspicious package addressed to Harris was intercepted Friday morning in Sacramento, but the FBI nor the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department would not confirm those details.

Rep. John Garamendi’s office said local and federal authorities were investigating the package. Authorities have told his office that the suspicion was that the package was addressed to Harris, but it’s unclear if the piece of mail is connected to the other packages sent to politicians around the country.

Suspicious packages addressed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper were also reported on Friday.

In another major development in the case, authorities have arrested a Florida resident, Cesar Sayoc, in connection with the series of mail bomb threats.

Speaking at the White House Friday afternoon, Trump congratulated law enforcement on the arrest and denounced what he called “terrorizing acts.” He also called for unity: “peace and love and harmony as fellow Americans.”

His remarks came after he has blamed the media this week for rising “anger” in the country while refusing to acknowledge his own role in contributing to divisive rhetoric in the public discourse.

“We must never allow political violence to take root in America,” Trump said at one point. “I’m committed to doing everything in my power as President to stop it.”

As the situation initially unfolded mid-morning — before the arrest was announced — the President complained on Twitter that the news media was busy reporting on “‘Bomb’ stuff” and not politics.

“Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this ‘Bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!” Trump tweeted.

