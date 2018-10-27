  • KPIX 5On Air

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – One man was killed and another wounded Saturday afternoon in a double shooting at a trucking terminal in the “Iron Triangle” neighborhood of Richmond, police said.

Richmond officers were called to 1170 Hensley Street at 4:06 p.m., said police Lt. Matt Stonebraker. They found two men who had been shot; both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other treated for non-lifethreatening injuries, Stonebraker said.

It wasn’t known tonight whether the shootings were part of a robbery, a gang-involved shooting or something else, Stonebraker said.

The trucking terminal is adjacent to the Union Pacific railroad tracks, which were closed for about five hours, disrupting some Amtrak service. The tracks reopened about 8:30 p.m.

