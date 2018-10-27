SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Suspicious packages addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, and California billionaire Thomas Steyer have both been rendered safe after being intercepted Friday at mail facilities in Burlingame and Sacramento.

The FBI and law enforcement agencies across the United States have been investigating at least 14 suspicious packages addressed to high-profile Democrats and liberal leaders this week.

The FBI announced on Twitter Friday the suspicious package intercepted in Burlingame was moved to a safe off-site location after it was discovered and that it was rendered safe at about 1 p.m. Pacific time.

A spokesperson for Steyer confirmed earlier Friday that the package intercepted at the mail facility in Burlingame was addressed to Steyer.

Steyer, a former hedge fund manager, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and has spearheaded a campaign to impeach him.

Federal and local authorities were also investigating a suspicious package addressed to Harris and intercepted at a mail facility in Sacramento on Friday.

The FBI said in a statement on Twitter that the package arrived at the Colonial Post Office in Sacramento addressed to Harris and that bomb technicians have since rendered the package safe.

A dozen other suspicious packages containing explosive material targeting outspoken Trump opponents were discovered in cities across the country this week.

Among those who the packages were addressed to are CNN, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and actor Robert De Niro, among others.

The FBI Friday announced that they have arrested Cesar Sayoc in connection with their investigation into the suspicious packages.

The FBI said the devices in the packages contained potentially dangerous materials.

Sayoc has been charged with five federal offenses and is expected to be in court on Monday.

