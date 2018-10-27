WATCH LIVE:Several Killed, Officers Wounded in Mass Shooting at Synagogue
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Two women were seriously injured Saturday morning when a third-floor balcony collapsed in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District, according to fire officials.

Fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Lawton Street between 26th and 27th avenues just after midnight, according to the San Francisco fire department.

The injured women were taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter says police are investigating and the city’s building inspectors will examine the property.

A balcony collapse in Berkeley in 2015 killed six people and injured seven. An investigation determined that collapse was caused by dry rot in the balcony’s wooden beams.

