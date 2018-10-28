SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Several more vigils were planned across the Bay Area Sunday afternoon and evening to mourn Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 and injured six.

The Jewish Student Association of Stanford University and Hillel at Stanford will host a community memorial vigil from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the university’s White Memorial Plaza.

Another vigil will be held at 4:45 p.m. at Chabad Palo Alto, 3070 Louis Road, to remember the victims and pray on behalf of the wounded.

In Tiburon, Congregation Kol Shofar will host a vigil from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 215 Blackfield Drive.

Congregation Beth Am will hold a community program at 7 p.m. at 26790 Arastradero Road in Los Altos Hills in solidarity with the Jews of Pittsburgh. The program also will be streamed at http://betham.org/streaming

