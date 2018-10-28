SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — You can’t miss the television ads over Proposition 8 as millions are spent by both sides of the issue heading into election day.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.