SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Voters will be asked their opinions on Daylight Savings time and also to vote on whether or not the state should appeal the gas tax. Here’s a look at both.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.