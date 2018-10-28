  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe NFL Today
    10:00 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CHP, Deadly Crash, Fatal accident, Fatal collision, Interstate 280
(CBS)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — All lanes have reopened following a multiple-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 280 in San Jose early Sunday morning that killed at least one person, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported around 4 a.m. and involved at least four vehicles on I-280 just north of 10th Street in San Jose.

At least one other person was transported with injuries but the CHP didn’t confirm the extent of the injuries or if there were any other injured motorists.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s