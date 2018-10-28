SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — All lanes have reopened following a multiple-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 280 in San Jose early Sunday morning that killed at least one person, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported around 4 a.m. and involved at least four vehicles on I-280 just north of 10th Street in San Jose.

At least one other person was transported with injuries but the CHP didn’t confirm the extent of the injuries or if there were any other injured motorists.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed