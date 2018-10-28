BELMONT (CBS SF) — A Caltrain has struck and injured a person in Belmont Sunday afternoon, and that person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, a Caltrain spokesman said.

The accident, involving a trespasser on the Caltrain tracks, occurred at 3:34 p.m. when northbound train No. 431 struck the person on the tracks, said Dan Lieberman, a spokesman for Caltrain/SamTrans.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital wasn’t immediately known.

The Caltrain tracks through Belmont were closed temporarily, but the tracks in both directions had been reopened by 4:30 p.m., Lieberman said, and trains were again moving at authorized speed.

There are approximately 282 passengers onboard the train and no injuries onboard have been reported, Lieberman said.

The incident marked the 12th time in 2018 that a Caltrain has struck a trespasser, he added.

