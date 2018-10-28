  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Belmont, Caltrain, Trespasser

BELMONT (CBS SF) — A Caltrain has struck and injured a person in Belmont Sunday afternoon, and that person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, a Caltrain spokesman said.

The accident, involving a trespasser on the Caltrain tracks, occurred at 3:34 p.m. when northbound train No. 431 struck the person on the tracks, said Dan Lieberman, a spokesman for Caltrain/SamTrans.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital wasn’t immediately known.

The Caltrain tracks through Belmont were closed temporarily, but the tracks in both directions had been reopened by 4:30 p.m., Lieberman said, and trains were again moving at authorized speed.

There are approximately 282 passengers onboard the train and no injuries onboard have been reported, Lieberman said.

The incident marked the 12th time in 2018 that a Caltrain has struck a trespasser, he added.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s