SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – At least two events to reflect upon, commemorate and show solidarity with the victims and survivors of Saturday’s shootings at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. will be held Monday night in San Francisco.

One event will be held at Chabad SF/SoMa Shul, 496 Natoma St. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., people will gather there with Rabbi Yosef Langer in solidarity and reflection to commemorate and honor the victims and pray on behalf of the wounded.

The other event, which also begins at 7:30 p.m., will take place at Sha’ar Zahav, 290 Dolores St. Rabbi Mychal Copeland, Cantor Sharon Bernstein and Nancy Levin, Sha’ar Zahav president, invite the public to gather for prayer and solidarity.

The public is welcome at both events.

