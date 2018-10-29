Filed Under:Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre, Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Religion, Religion and Spirituality, San Francisco, Vigil

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – At least two events to reflect upon, commemorate and show solidarity with the victims and survivors of Saturday’s shootings at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. will be held Monday night in San Francisco.

One event will be held at Chabad SF/SoMa Shul, 496 Natoma St.  Beginning at 7:30 p.m., people will gather there with Rabbi Yosef Langer in solidarity and reflection to commemorate and honor the victims and pray on behalf of the wounded.

The other event, which also begins at 7:30 p.m., will take place at Sha’ar Zahav, 290 Dolores St.  Rabbi Mychal Copeland, Cantor Sharon Bernstein  and Nancy Levin, Sha’ar Zahav president, invite the public to gather for prayer and solidarity.

The public is welcome at both events.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s