OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A BART rider was placed under arrest Monday after the suspect was accused of pulling out two chainsaws while on a train in the East Bay, authorities confirmed.

A BART commuter shot video that was posted on Twitter Monday afternoon that showed the man waving around a chainsaw on a train. The person posting the clip said it happened on a train traveling from Fremont to Richmond.

BART officials admitted to KPIX 5 that they had never seen anything quite like it on the transit system.

Jalina Bluford, the woman who took cell phone video of the man in action, knew something was wrong.

“I thought it was something serious. That’s why I started recording,” said Bluford.

In the clip, the suspect later identified as 47-year-old Patrick Bingham, picked up a red chainsaw and flicked the switch on it several times as he waved it in front of himself, yelling threatening comments.

At one point, he is heard to say “cut your freaking head off.”

“He did say a couple of things. He said something about ‘I’m the ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Then he said, ‘No, I’m the BART massacre,'” explained Bluford.

In the clip, Bingham is then seen opening a second box which contained another chainsaw.

Bluford tagged BART in the Twitter video, which led officials to respond directly in the comments, saying that BART police were on their way.

According to comments left by BART officials on Twitter, the suspect was taken into custody when he stepped off the train at the Lake Merritt Station, where BART police officers were waiting to board and confront the suspect.

BART officials said they have never had an issue like the incident on Monday afternoon when a man brandished not one but two chainsaws as he rode a train, all while muttering threats to other passengers.

Authorities said Bingham is behind bars and faces multiple charges including exhibiting a deadly weapon, shoplifting and drug possession.

KPIX 5 also learned Bingham had an outstanding arrest warrant.

He is being held at the Santa Rita Jail. Bingham is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.