LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Cartoon Network is getting into the hotel business. The network announced Tuesday that they have teamed up with Palace Entertainment to build the Cartoon Network Hotel in Lancaster County.

The hotel will feature 165 rooms and immerse guests in the antics of characters from popular shows like “Adventure Time,” “We Bare Bears,” and “The Powerpuff Girls.”

“This is going to be a game changer,” Rolf Paegert, chief operating officer of Palace Entertainment, said in a statement. “With sleek contemporary designs that parents will appreciate and Easter egg-type surprises for kids throughout the resort, the entire family will love this place. Cartoon Network’s stories and themes appeal to everyone in a fun whimsical way.”

The nine-acre hotel will feature an interactive lobby, a resort-style pool and water play zone and an outdoor amphitheater with an oversized movie screen, among other amenities.

“With just the right mix of technology, design and animation, we’re aiming to bring our characters to life in a way that we haven’t seen done before,” Christina Miller, president of Cartoon Network-Adult Swim- Boomerang, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to be part of many family vacations with the ultimate Cartoon Network experience.”

The hotel is scheduled to be open in the summer of 2019.