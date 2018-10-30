CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Contra Costa County have increased staff levels and pre-positioned firefighting resources in high-risk fire areas throughout the county Tuesday in anticipation of a red flag warning and high fire danger forecast by the National Weather Service.

Task Force 2025 consists of four wildland fire engines, a water tender, task force leader and an additional emergency dispatcher. The Contra Costa County, East Contra Costa, Rodeo-Hercules and San Ramon Valley fire protection districts all contributed resources.

Fire officials plan to keep their personnel and equipment deployed through Wednesday morning, but that may change depending on weather conditions. This is the fourth time they’ve utilized the strategy since September.

They’ve been working to modernize the mutual-aid system fire agencies use to get resources on the scene for major incidents ever since the North Bay firestorm in 2017. Fire officials say local leaders have secured $25 million in state funding for the effort.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.