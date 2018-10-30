BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A Florida man charged with sending packages with explosive materials to political opponents of President Donald Trump allegedly searched online for the term “UC Berkeley Library,” but there is no reason to believe any explosives were sent to the school, campus police said Tuesday.

Cesar Sayoc was arrested last week after packages were sent around the country addressed to recipients including former President Barack Obama, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actor Robert De Niro and the TV news network CNN.

Some packages were sent to California, including one addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris that was intercepted in Sacramento and another intercepted in Burlingame that was addressed to former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, who has spearheaded a campaign to impeach Trump.

UC Berkeley police issued a community advisory Tuesday afternoon, saying additional investigation by the FBI found Sayoc allegedly looked up “UC Berkeley Library” as an Internet search.

“There is no specific reason to believe any explosives have been sent to the University, but UCPD asks the community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious packages without delay,” police said in the advisory.

No specific people at UC Berkeley have been identified as possible recipients and the “library” was the only identified location, police said.

Police said K-9s trained in explosive detection are continuing to make routine checks of incoming mail, and police are making extra checks of library facilities to ensure public safety.

Anyone with additional information or questions can contact the UCPD Criminal Investigations Bureau at (510) 642-0472 or police@berkeley.edu.

