OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a Monday night shooting that left the suspect’s three-year-old son in critical condition, authorities said.
Oakland police posted information about the arrest on the department’s Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m.
The shooting was reported at 7:23 p.m. Monday when San Leandro police told Oakland police that a gunshot victim had been walked into a hospital, according to authorities.
Police said the victim was a three-year-old male.
The child was transferred to Children’s Hospital. So far, there have been few details released about the circumstances of the shooting incident, though San Leandro police told Oakland dispatch that the child appeared to have been hit by a stray bullet.
Earlier Tuesday, Oakland police confirmed that the shooting occurred inside a residence in the 10900 block of Robeldo Drive in Oakland. Officers also said they found an unsecured firearm inside the home.
