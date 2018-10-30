OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a Monday night shooting that left the suspect’s three-year-old son in critical condition, authorities said.

Oakland police posted information about the arrest on the department’s Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m.

The Oakland Police Department can confirm the father has been arrested in connection with the 3 year old child that was shot last evening. The DA's Office is currently reviewing the case for charging, we will release additional information at that time. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 31, 2018

The shooting was reported at 7:23 p.m. Monday when San Leandro police told Oakland police that a gunshot victim had been walked into a hospital, according to authorities.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 10900 block of Robledo Dr where a child has been shot. Call with any information. Robledo Dr is blocked off in this area; use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/vQKhF4pY3Z — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 30, 2018

Police said the victim was a three-year-old male.

The child was transferred to Children’s Hospital. So far, there have been few details released about the circumstances of the shooting incident, though San Leandro police told Oakland dispatch that the child appeared to have been hit by a stray bullet.

Earlier Tuesday, Oakland police confirmed that the shooting occurred inside a residence in the 10900 block of Robeldo Drive in Oakland. Officers also said they found an unsecured firearm inside the home.

