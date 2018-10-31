TIBURON (KPIX 5) — One of the most gorgeous pieces of land in the Bay Area with views of the San Francisco skyline and both the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay Bridge is up for sale, but the parcel currently comes with a huge price tag.

There is also a hope that whoever the buyer will keep the land “as-is.”

Easton Point sits at the southern tip of the Tiburon Peninsula.

For buyers who’ve spent decades trying to acquire it, the sky-high price for paradise may not be worth it.

The Reed family is selling the 110-acre property for a staggering $110 million, exactly $1 million per acre. But to Tiburon Open Space District President Jerry Reissen, the land is priceless.

“It is the most gorgeous piece of property in the Bay Area. With those views, perhaps California. The world. Who knows?” said Reissen.

He says the Open Space District has been trying to buy the land for decades to preserve it as a public resource. But the groups offers have been shot down by the family who owns it, even though many people, like regular hiker Dick Rothkopf, already use the land as a park-

“Its a very big part of our life. We love it up there. We have three golden retrievers who also love it,” said Rothkopf.

But now that the owners have put the property on the market, the Tiburon Open Space District may have missed its change to buy.

“It’s exorbitant and fanciful. So we have to wait until reality sets in,” said Reissen.

The owner refused to talk to the media, but the property has been in and out of court battles since the 1970s – largely over what and who can use the land. Those legal issues are largely tied to all sorts of environmental and permitting issues.

Reissen hopes that the legal wrangling required might eventually drive the price down. In a battle already spanning half a century, he knows the power of patience.

“Citizens are committed. They hope to preserve it, but it’s frustrating. It’s been the case for years. We’re still at it,” said Reissen.

Tiburon Open Space says they have funding from the Trust for Public Land to put in an offer to buy the parcel, but cannot proceed without an appraisal. They asked for one as recently as last week and never got a response from the owners.