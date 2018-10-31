Filed Under:California Democratic Party, Sacramento, Suspicious Package

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The headquarters of the California Democratic Party in Sacramento was evacuated Wednesday following the discovery of a suspicious package.

In a tweet, the California Democratic Party said they received the package in the mail and reported it to police “out of an abundance of caution.”

Sacramento Police said officers were responding to a report of suspicious package near 9th and S street, according Sacramento Police Captain Norm Leong.

The incident comes days after a number of pipe bombs were sent to prominent Democrats and top critics of President Donald Trump, including former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

 

