WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Murder charges have been filed after an 8-month-old girl died of injuries suffered in a four-car collision last week, authorities said.

Authorities said Camilla Garza had died of her injuries at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Her father, Hector, was also killed in the crash last Thursday.

On a gofundme page, the family said it was grief stricken over the deaths.

“Sometimes things in life do not make sense and this is one of those times. However, over the past 48 hours of friends and loved ones reaching out, it has only become more evidently clear what an incredible man Hector was, how many lives he touched, and what a positive difference he made in this world.”

“Outside of being the proudest father you had ever seen, he was a loving husband who adored his wife, an incredible son and brother who always put his family first, an amazing and dependable friend to so many of us, and a remarkable DJ that touched thousands of people’s lives on the dancefloor through his music. He will be missed dearly.”

Contra Costa County prosecutors have filed murder and DUI-related charges against 35-year-old Jessica Martin of Tennessee. She was being held on $2.1 million bail on two counts of murder, one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and one count of driving with .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury.

The collision occurred at 6:32 p.m. on South Broadway. Police said Martin was traveling south on South Broadway when she collided with three other vehicles traveling in the northbound lane.

The driver of one of vehicles was to John Muir Medical Center with major injuries. Their condition Wednesday was not known.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact Walnut Creek police Detective Sgt. Bruce Jower at 925-943-5899 ext. 3582 or jower@walnutcreekpd.com.