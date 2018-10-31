  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants announced Wednesday that Hall of Fame slugger Willie McCovey has died.

The team said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie McCovey passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 80 after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.”

Willie McCovey bats as San Francisco Giants batter in 1968. (AP)

Known as “Stretch” for his long arms and 6-foot-4 frame, McCovey played 19 seasons for the Giants, a feared power hitter who became one of the team’s most-beloved players.

He was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 1986. Each year since 2000, a Giants player is awarded the Willie Mac Award for most inspirational player, voted on by the players themselves.

When the Giants moved out of Candlestick Park and into Pacific Bell Park, now known at AT&T Park, local sports writers lobbied to name the inlet at China Basin beyond right field as McCovey Cove – noting that the slugger would have hit a number of balls into the water had he played there.

A statue of baseball legend Willie McCovey is seen outside of McCovey Cove during Game One between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers in the Major League Baseball World Series at AT&T Park on October 24, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A statue honoring McCovey was erected overlooking the cove at a spot named McCovey Point.

McCovey had attended games at AT&T Park as recently as the final game of the season.

Even four-plus decades later, it still stung for the left-handed slugging McCovey that he never won a World Series after coming so close. He lined out to end the Giants’ 1962 World Series loss to the Yankees.

McCovey had been getting around in a wheelchair in recent years because he could no longer rely on his once-dependable legs, yet was still regularly seen at the ballpark in his private suite.

 

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

