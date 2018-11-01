SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Three teens are expected to fully recover from their injuries after they were found shot near a community center in San Jose on Halloween night.

Police said they found two girls with gunshot wounds near the Seven Trees Community Center around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Several minutes later, they found a third victim about half a mile away, near Pistachio Drive and Yermo Court.

All three teens were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

San Jose police said the teens were gathered by the community center when a suspect approached and opened fire.

“There’s no indication that it’s gang-related, but it is still in the preliminary stages,” Lt. Stewart Davies of the San Jose Police Department told KPIX 5.

The gunman fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.