SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The famed Oscar-winning director behind “Apocalypse Now” may soon be getting used to the smell of marijuana in the morning.

Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola has announced he is getting into California’s cannabis business.

He’s launching “The Grower’s Series,” a line of three different organic marijuana strains grown in Humboldt County.

The strains will be available at select dispensaries in the state and through Chill, a Bay Area marijuana-delivery service.

Coppola’s company says he’s one of the first to produce both wine and weed.

He has a winery in Geyserville.