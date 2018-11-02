KENSINGTON (CBS SF) — An overnight search failed to turn up any additional threats to a Kensington elementary school after an incendiary device was discovered at the bottom of a hillside, adjacent to the school’s parking lot, officials said.

School officials said Kensington Hilltop Elementary School would be open for classes after the overnight search failed to uncover any additional suspicious devices.

Police searched until 1 a.m. using bomb-sniffing dogs from East Bay Regional Park District and BART police.

On Thursday afternoon, University at California at Berkeley police located an incendiary device at the bottom of a hillside, adjacent to the

elementary school’s parking lot, and rendered it safe.

Kensington police ask anyone who may have seen a suspicious personor vehicle near the school parking lot before 1:42 p.m. Thursday to call police at (510) 525-7573.