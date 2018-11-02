FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont put out the word on Friday morning that officers corralled a horse found wandering near busy Mission Boulevard.

Police said the brown adult male horse was found at around 9 a.m. near Mission Boulevard and E. Las Palmas Avenue not far from the Fremont Golf Course.

The horse appears to have a white brand that reads either “MII” or “MH” on his rear left haunch.

The Fremont Police Department posted a photo of the horse with information about where he had been found on Twitter.

Found Horse! On 11/2/18, 9 am, a brown adult male horse was found near Mission Blvd and E Las Palmas Ave, Fremont. It appears to bear a white MII (or MH) brand. Contact Animal Services: (510) 790-6630 or the Fremont PD (510) 790-6800 x 3. pic.twitter.com/3TblIcfWH3 — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) November 2, 2018

Anyone with information on the horse or his owner is asked to contact Fremont police at 510-790-6800 ext. 3 or Animal Services at 510-790-6630.