FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont put out the word on Friday morning that officers corralled a horse found wandering near busy Mission Boulevard.
Police said the brown adult male horse was found at around 9 a.m. near Mission Boulevard and E. Las Palmas Avenue not far from the Fremont Golf Course.
The horse appears to have a white brand that reads either “MII” or “MH” on his rear left haunch.
The Fremont Police Department posted a photo of the horse with information about where he had been found on Twitter.
Anyone with information on the horse or his owner is asked to contact Fremont police at 510-790-6800 ext. 3 or Animal Services at 510-790-6630.