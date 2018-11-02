BURLINGAME (CBS SF) – Federal authorities confirmed Friday that they are investigating a second suspicious package addressed to billionaire activist Tom Steyer discovered at a Burlingame postal facility.

An FBI spokesperson in San Francisco confirmed that the FBI and ATF responded to a new suspicious package at the postal distribution center in Burlingame Thursday night.

Authorities also confirmed that the second package was also addressed to Steyer. It is the same facility where a suspicious package was found last week.

The FBI said the package was similar in appearance to the one found addressed to Steyer and other packages that have been found across the country addressed to a variety of Democratic Party officials and public figures.

The package was taken from the facility and rendered safe, the FBI said. They are still conducting a forensic inspection and investigation.

The suspect in the mail bomb case, Cesar Soyoc, was arrested in Florida last week. He is behind bars awaiting a transfer to New York for his trial.