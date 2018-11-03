MT. ROSE (KPIX) – The Halloween candy isn’t even gone yet and ski season is starting.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is open to all skiers and snowboarders thanks to cold overnight temperatures and a lot of snowmaking.

There are a limited number of runs right now but plenty of folks are already hitting the slopes to burn off that Halloween candy.

“It’s great,” said Mike Pierce, Director of Marketing for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. “This time of year the appetite to get on the slopes is incredible. We may not have a ton of terrain yet, but it’s great to see all these people show up and wanting to go get their first turns of the year in.”

For now the resort is only open on weekends but Pierce says daily operations will hopefully begin soon.