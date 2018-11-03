DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A suspect was fatally shot by officers after a chase in Danville Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m., when police responded to a report of a suspicious person near Cottage Lane and Laurel Drive in Danville, according to a release from Contra Costa County Sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee.

The suspect fled when officers arrived, leading them on a pursuit.

Officials said the suspect was shot when he attempted to run down an officer at the intersection of Front Street and Diablo Road.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

The officer sustained a minor injury, Lee said.

The sheriff’s department, Danville police and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are jointly investigating the shooting.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed