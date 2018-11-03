OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 880 in Oakland early Saturday lost control of her SUV, slammed into a construction project, sending a massive beam tumbling onto the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 3:45 a.m. on northbound 800 at the 23rd St exit.

Investigators said a 28-year-old Hayward woman at the wheel of a Ford Expedition when she lost control, careening into the highway overpass construction project.

The force of the collision sent heavily damaged three support beams holding up steel girders. One of the massive girders crashed across the northbound lanes. Fortunately, no other vehicles were struck by the beam.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The CHP was diverting traffic off 880 onto 23rd Ave and big rigs were being allowed to travel on 580. The crash remained under investigation and there was not estimate as to when the lanes would re-open. Northbound 880 drivers were warned to expect delays.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.