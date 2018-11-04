  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Brent Musburger, Offensive tweet, Social Media, Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Veteran sportscaster Brent Musburger tweeted a photo from President Trump’s recent rally in Montana which showed several attendees wearing American Indian headdress, which Musberger captioned: “Elizabeth Warren’s ‘relatives’ backing Trump in Montana!”

Massachusetts Sen. Warren’s claim of Native American ancestry has long been a target of the president’s scorn. Trump frequently refers to the senator as “Pocahontas,” at rallies.

Predictably, many of Musburger’s followers weighed in, some saying the 79-year-old broadcaster was out-of-touch and others congratulating him for landing a zinger.

Here’s a sampling sampling:

