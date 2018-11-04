BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — At around 5:15 p.m. Sunday evening, California Highway Patrol reported a severe traffic alert following an accident that closed all lanes in both directions of CA-4.

The accident occurred east of Byron Highway in Brentwood. Multiple serious injuries were reported as multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Accident With Injuries on CA-4 East of Byron Hwy in Brentwood. All Lanes Blocked in Both Directions. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 5, 2018

A Sigalert was issued at around 5:24 p.m.

Helicopters and ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the crash to tend to the injured.

One person with critical injuries was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek by 6 p.m., CHP Officer Larry Taylor said, from the area along Highway 4 between the County Highway J4 (Byron Highway) interchange and Discovery Bay Boulevard, about two miles east of the Byron Highway junction.

One of the involved vehicles spun out while attempting to maneuver out of the way of other involved vehicles.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and take alternate routes. Currently, there is no estimated time of reopening for the lanes.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest updates and information.

