SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two children abducted during a supervised protective services visit last week have been located safe in Colorado Springs and their mother has been taken into custody on kidnapping charges, San Jose police announced Monday.

Diana Moreira fled with her two children — 1-year-old Alexander Penaloza, 11-year-old Pricilla Penaloza — from San Jose’s Emma Prusch Farm Park late Friday afternoon.

She and the children were in a gray 2012 Mini Cooper with California license 6UWL251 and believed to be headed to relatives in Colorado Springs.

On Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office contacted the San Jose police, informing them that Moreira and two children were at a Colorado Springs residence.

Detectives went to the home. The children were found unharmed and taken into protective custody. Moreira was taken into custody and will be booked into the El Paso County jail for child endangerment and the outstanding kidnapping warrant.

On Friday at 5:22 p.m., San Jose police responded to a welfare check at the park. Moreira was on a supervised visit with her children that was being overseen by a Child Protective Services social worker.

When the social worker took the daughter to the restroom, the mother disappeared with the baby, police said. Then, while the social worker was looking for the mother and son, the daughter also went missing.

An Amber Alert was issued over the weekend and authorities were alerted along Moreira’s possible route to Colorado.

