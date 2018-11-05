SAN RAFAEL (KPIX 5) — Sheriff’s deputies in Marin County have identified the alleged gunman in a fatal early morning shooting at a San Rafael detox center that left one person dead and two wounded as a transient who was in a relationship with one of the victims.

Authorities announced that the suspect was in custody at around 2 p.m. Monday

Breaking: suspect is in custody in the San Rafael Helen Vine detox center shooting. Police say it’s a male shooter. More information to be released this afternoon — Susie Steimle (@SusieKPIX) November 5, 2018

When Marin County Sheriff’s deputies got the initial call at about 1:30 a.m., they were told that three people had been shot. Two victims — a man and a woman — were quickly taken to Marin General Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. A third victim — a man — died at the scene.

Police had been searching for the gunman near Smith Ranch Road and Silveira Parkway about a mile away from the detox center ever since the shooting at the Helen Vine Detox Center, which is located just north of the San Rafael city limits early Monday.

Authorities later said the male suspect walked into the detox center opened fire.

“It’s horrible and heinous. Our hearts go out to the families, but we do have a suspect,” sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Brovelli said.

The suspected shooter was identified as 37-year-old Davance Lamar Reed, a transient.

Reed was being held in custody at the Sonoma County Jail early Monday morning after a pursuit not related to the shooting, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s office.

Reed was weaving while driving a Hyundai Elantra on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma County around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

The Hyundai did not have a rear license plate or a left rear brake light, Crum said. Reed ran over a spike strip during a pursuit, and he was arrested on the highway at Golf Course Drive for felony evading and vehicle code infractions and booked in the Sonoma County jail, Crum said.

The Hyundai was registered to a Brentwood woman who said she gave it to her sister. The sister then gave the vehicle to her nephew who was the victim who died in the shooting at the Helen Vine Recovery Center, Crum said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was not aware at the time Reed was booked at 6 a.m. today that he was a suspect in the Marin County shootings, Crum said.

“We learned that around 7:30-8 a.m.,” Crum said.

Authorities later identified the surviving victims of the shooting as 32-year-old Anthony Dominguez Mansapit, an employee of the facility and 30-year-old Marin City resident Brittney Kehaulani McCann, who was in relationship with Reed.

Both remain in ICU at Marin General Hospital. The man who was fatally shot was not identified pending notification of next of kin.

Sources close to the victims confirmed that all three shooting victims were shot in the head.

For people who live in the area, the fatal shooting and subsequent suspect search were alarming.

“Yeah, it was so shocking. It was so bad. I heard about it right now. It’s pretty bad,” said Omme Abajorga, who lives near the center. “But the city is so quiet and everything, it’s so good. That’s why I moved around here.”

Smith Ranch Road remained open during the investigation, but the entrance to the center off Silveira Parkway has been blocked off.

Reed remains in the Sonoma County jail, and he is scheduled to be arraigned on the Sonoma County charges Tuesday afternoon.

The time frame for his transfer to Marin County is currently unknown.

According to its website, the Helen Vine Detox Center is a licensed, 26-bed, co-ed residential detoxification program that helps people overcome drug and alcohol addiction.