Filed Under:Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Inmate Death, Martinez, Martinez Detention Facility
Martinez Detention Facility (Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office)

MARTINEZ (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are investigating the death of 26-year-old inmate at the Martinez Detention Facility.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday that deputies were alerted to a “medical situation” in a holding room Saturday night.

It says both deputies and medical personnel performed CPR on the man and that an ambulance and the local fire department also responded. The inmate died at the scene.

The death is being investigated by both the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.

The office did not identify the inmate or provide any other details.

