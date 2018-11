ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An officer was shot in the head near Deerfield in Antioch on Monday evening, prompting a huge police response in search of the suspect.

Witnesses and residents of the area took to social media to describe the situation.

Yes. Officer being transferred to Sutter hospital in Antioch with a wound to the head, he is stable. — Jackie (@JackkieMarrie) November 6, 2018

All these sirens in Antioch tonight. Even saw a swat truck while heading out of 7Eleven. They are on a man hunt for sure. — Lunar (@SimpleLunar) November 6, 2018

Avoid Deerfield in Antioch ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/PF5FfHALPp — chicha 👑 (@blueeyezchicha) November 6, 2018

Several patrol cars and even SWAT vehicles arrived at the scene to control the situation and to investigate further.

The condition of the officer is currently unknown.

