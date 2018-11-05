SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood Monday afternoon only a block away from an earlier fatal accident.

Officers responded to the collision at Powell and Vallejo streets around 12:35 p.m., according to police.

Video from Chopper 5 showed the accident involved an empty tractor trailer that was turning at the intersection.

Further details about the victim were not immediately available.

Streets in the area were still closed off as of 2 p.m., police said.

Earlier Monday, a motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle at Broadway and Stockton Street just before 6 a.m., police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and died there. The person’s identity has not been released.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the morning collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

