California, Concealed Carry, Gun Control, Guns, Supreme Court, US Supreme Court
Man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Connecticut. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is refusing a new invitation to rule on gun rights, leaving in place California restrictions on carrying concealed handguns in public.

The justices on Monday rejected an appeal from Sacramento residents who argued that they were unfairly denied permits to be armed in public.

The complaint alleged that a prior Sacramento sheriff who was in charge of handgun permits arbitrarily rewarded friends.

The state urged the court to reject the case, noting that a new sheriff has changed the permit policy. But California Attorney General Xavier Becerra acknowledged that state and local gun restrictions might someday “warrant further consideration by this court.”

The court has rejected several appeals asking it to elaborate on the extent of gun rights it declared in decisions in 2008 and 2010.

