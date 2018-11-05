FREMONT (CBS SF) – As Tesla faces scrutiny over the conditions at its electric car factory in Fremont, a new report claims the medical clinic intended to help injured workers ignored them.

In a nearly 4,000-word report by the Center For Investigative Reporting’s Reveal News, former employees claimed the clinic operated by Access Omnicare was pressured to reduce injury counts in numerous ways.

The report said medical staff were reportedly told not to call 911 without permission, urged patients to take Lyft to the hospital for treatment and denied use of certain medical equipment that would trigger an injury report.

“The goal of the clinic was to keep as many patients off of the books as possible,” said Anna Watson, who worked at Tesla’s medical clinic for a few weeks this summer. Watson said she was fired after she raised concerns.

“Every company that I’ve worked at is motivated to keep things not recordable. But I’ve never seen anybody do it at the expense of treating the patient,” Watson told Reveal.

Reveal also claimed that the clinic had frequently turned away temporary employees and left medical assistants unsupervised on the night shift.

Dr. Basil Besh, owner of Access Omnicare, claimed that reduced injury counts were due to diagnoses that are more accurate and not through pressure from the automaker.

Earlier this year, another report from Reveal claimed the automaker of undercounting injuries at the Fremont plant and that some safety concerns were shot down due to the preferences of CEO Elon Musk. That report led to an investigation by Cal/OSHA.

Tesla responded by calling the earlier report as an “ideologically motivated attack” and called Reveal “an extremist organization working directly with union supporters.”

The automaker has not commented on the latest report.