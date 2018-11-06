CAMPAIGN 2018:Bay Area, California Election Results
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daylight Saving Time, Election, Prop 7, Proposition 7

SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS SF) – California voters say it’s time to stop resetting clocks twice a year.

Voters approved Proposition 7 on Tuesday, the first step toward allowing the state to consider making Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time our year-round time.

The measure still requires a two-thirds vote from the Legislature and a change in federal law to take effect.

Democratic Rep. Kansen Chu of San Jose says he sponsored Proposition 7 because changing the clocks twice a year is a hassle.

He says it’s also been shown to increase the risk of car accidents and heart attacks following the spring change when people lose an hour’s sleep after moving clocks forward.

Opponents said permanent Daylight Saving Time will put California out of sync with our neighbors will mean months of dark mornings if it is Daylight Saving Time year-round.

The issue was fresh on voters’ minds when they headed to polls Tuesday. California and most of the rest of the nation fell back an hour to standard time last Sunday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s